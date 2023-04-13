BTS’ company gives statement on J-Hope’s enlistment date

However, they did not release details such as the date and location of his service

K-pop group BTS’ agency BigHit Entertainment has released a statement concerning J-Hope’s military enlistment date.

A news outlet named News1 released a report on April 13th claiming that according to military sources, J-Hope would begin his enlistment on April 18th at the Gangwon Province. Soon after, BigHit responded to the report:

“It is difficult for us to confirm the date and location of J-Hope’s enlistment. We ask for your understanding in this regard.”

They announced that he would be the next member of the group to begin his mandatory military service earlier this month. However, they did not release details such as the date and location of his service. They also requested that fans should avoid visiting the site to prevent unnecessary crowding.