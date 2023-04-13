 
Thursday April 13, 2023
King Charles ‘should’ve ‘long ago ripped Prince Harry’s Meghan Markle’s chances

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s door back to the royals should be cut

By Web Desk
April 13, 2023

File Footage

Experts claims King Charles should just have ‘ripped up’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s invite for the Royal Family.

These admissions and claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

He started the conversation off by warning, “Personally, I've been clear I think Charles should have long ago ripped up Harry and Meghan's invitation.”

According to the DailyMail,“Their typically rude refusal to stick to the RSVP date gave him the perfect opportunity to do just that.”

“But the King remains a dedicated father first and foremost who has an almost naïve belief that one day his son will see sense and their relationship will be repaired.”