Nicki Minaj will be the executive producer for ‘Lady Danger’ animated series

American rapper Nicki Minaj is confirmed to be the executive producer for the animated show Lady Danger. She will also be starring in the serial based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name, written by Alex de Campi.

The other executive producers working alongside Nicki are Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Brian Sher, Mike Griffin as well as Paul Young. The writers for the show, which will be set in the year 2075, include producers Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson

It will follow a government agent who is abandoned by her team after she comes across a dangerous secret. She is then resurrected by Lady Danger who is an agent of B.O.O.T.I also known as the Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention.