'Coolie No 1' director David Dhawan's health deteriorates, undergoes angioplasty: Reports

David Dhawan last directed 'Coolie No.1' remake starring Varun Dhawn and Sara Ali Khan

Indian Filmmaker David Dhawan undergoes an angioplasty in a Hospital located in Mumbai, reports.

David has been facing health issues for about two years due to his diabetes. Although he was doing better now, but he has reportedly undewent an angioplasty at the the HM Reliance Hospital Mumbai.

However, the process took place a week back but has been reported now.

According to ETimes reports, a stent has been implanted in the Coolie No.1 director's heart. Sources revealed: "Mrs Lali Dhawan, Varun and Rohit were very worried during the phase that his heart problem began, but everything is fine now. Touch wood."

The 71-years old director is famous for many films namely: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Mein Tera Hero, and many more. He last directed the remake of his own 1995 film Coolie No.1 that starred his son Varun alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film was released in 2020 on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, David Dhawan has also directed Varun, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2, reports Indiatoday.