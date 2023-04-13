Sanjay Dutt reportedly got injured on 'KD' sets, latter clears the air with tweet

Sanjay Dutt is going to appear in a key role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Superstar Sanjay Dutt has disregarded rumours of him being injured on the sets of kannada film KD The Devil.

Taking it to his Twitter, Sanjay wrote: "There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God’s grace, I am fine & healthy. I am shooting for the film KD & the team's been extra careful while filming my scenes. Thank you everyone for reaching out & your concern.”

According to the rumours, the Munna Bhai MBBS actor was shooting for Dhruva Sarja's action -packed film KD which involved many action set pieces. Therefore, the actor got injured while shooting one of the scenes. The rumours made fans really worried. They were deeply concerened about his health.

It looks like Sanjay's tweet has now put an end to all wrong reports and made his fans relieved.

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt is making his spectacular comeback in the film industry after being appreciated for playing an outstanding role in blockbuster south Indian film KGF Chapter 2. He is all set to feature in a key role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, reports Pinkvilla.