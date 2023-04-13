Ex-cricketer proposes Shaheen's name for T20I captaincy

Aaqib Javed addresses media alongside Lahore Qalandars' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi before PSL 8. — Twitter video screengrab/@lahoreqalandars

Former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed has proposed the idea of giving paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi a chance to lead the national side in the T20Is.



Speaking to a local cricket website, Aaqib highly rated Shaheen and shared his viewpoint that the 22-year-old speedster had the potential to take Pakistan forward in the limited-overs format as he led Lahore Qalandars to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) championship twice in a row.

"Shaheen did what none of the captains in PSL have done so far. He won back-to-back PSL titles. The way he carries the team and his style of working is commendable," he said.

"Even if you bring Shadab, regardless of the format, I don't see any variations or changes — particularly an aggressive change. Or if you bring in Rizwan, there won't be any apparent culture change. If someone can amp up Pakistan cricket and take it in the right direction, that is Shaheen Shah Afridi," he added.

Shaheen became the only captain to win two PSL titles and also the only skipper to defend the title. Shaheen-led Lahore beat Multan Sultans both the times to win the coveted PSL trophy.

"Babar should stay the captain in Test and one-day formats. Shaheen should lead the national side as a captain, keeping in mind ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Shaheen's approach is positive, and he plays fearless cricket. I think he should lead the T20 side as the captain and Babar should continue in the Tests and ODI sides," he asserted.

Under the coaching of Aaqib, Lahore struggled to find winnings ways in first four four seasons. They were on track in fifth season as they played the final followed by two consecutive titles in 2022 and 2023.

The coach was highly criticised for his team's performance during first four seasons. However, Lahore's players development program worked for them as they found their feet in the tournament.