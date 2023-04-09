After bowling, Shaheen Shah Afridi wants to excel in batting for Pakistan

Pakistani paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi playing a shot at T20 Cricket World Cup. — AFP/File

Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed his desire to use his batting skills to win the matches for Men in Green after excelling in bowling.



The left-hand speedster has given some prolific performances with his bat in the recently concluded eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scoring 133 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 168.35.

As the home series against New Zealand is around the corner, Shaheen is once again looking to make an impact with the bat in hand. He was also seen putting in the hard yards while batting in the nets during the ongoing training camp in Lahore.

He said that he had an interest in batting since his U19 days but never gave it a chance. However, that has changed recently, as he did a lot of batting practice during his rehab.

“I’m gradually learning the art of batting so that it helps Pakistan. I would like to win matches for Pakistan regardless of my batting position,” he added.

It must be noted that the Pakistan team is currently preparing for the limited-overs series against New Zealand on home soil.

The Black Caps’ tour of Pakistan will include five ODIs and as many T20I matches.

The New Zealand squad left for Pakistan tour earlier today (Sunday), ahead of the first T20I in Lahore on April 14. New Zealand will arrive in Pakistan in the wee hours of April 11.

Pakistan squads

T20I: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

Series schedule (T20Is to start at 9pm; ODIs to begin at 3.30pm):

14 Apr - 1st T20I, Lahore

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Lahore

17 Apr – 3rd T20I, Lahore

20 Apr – 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

24 Apr – 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

27 Apr – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

3 May – 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 May – 4th ODI, Karachi

7 May – 5th ODI, Karachi