Pete Davidson to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ on May 6 after one year hiatus

Pete Davidson is all set to return to host the popular comedy sketch, Saturday Night Live, it has been reported.

The comedian, 29, will be returning to 30 Rock nearly a year after departing the sketch comedy at the end of Season 47.

As per the Page Six reported, Davidson will return as host on May 6 and he will be rejoining Lorne Michaels and more.

The King of Staten Island star is expected to promote his upcoming Peacock comedy Bupkis during the show.

“He’s very excited to go back [Leaving the show] has been a change of pace for him, but in a good way,” a source close to Davidson told the outlet.

“Lorne has always been a huge supporter of Pete and his creative vision and Pete thinks the world of Lorne,” the source said.

Davidson wrote, produced and stars in the Bupkis series, which is a fictionalized version of his life growing up on Staten Island.

The show will feature a slew of guest stars including Joe Pesci, Charlie Day, Al Gore, Bobby Cannavale, John Mulaney, Edie Falco, La La Anthony and Davidson’s bestie Machine Gun Kelly.

“Pete’s so happy. He’s taken time away from the spotlight to focus on himself and on his show. He’s really good,” the source said.