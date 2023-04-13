Kate Winslet portrays a power-loving despot in HBO's ‘The Regime’ trailer

Kate Winslet stars in the upcoming HBO dark comedy The Regime, where she plays an authoritarian leader struggling to hold onto her kingdom as her regime falls apart.

The show is executive produced by Winslet herself, and created by Succession producer Will Tracy.

Winslet has collaborated with HBO on several projects before, and the cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, Hugh Grant, and several newly announced members.

Will Tracy is responsible for writing, executive producing, and showrunning The Regime, while Winslet, Frears, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward serve as executive producers, and Hobbs is the co-executive producer. The show's writing team includes Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.



Aside from her roles in Mare of Easttown and Mildred Pierce, Winslet is also involved in another HBO project, the limited series The Trust, which is based on a novel by Hernan Diaz. She is executive producing the show, which follows a wealthy financier who is unhappy with how he and his wife are portrayed in a book based on their lives, and hires a secretary to rewrite their history.

Winslet has addressed the possibility of a second season of Mare of Easttown, stating that the team is proud of the limited series but would need to see it evolve.

The Regime is set to premiere on HBO and its streaming service Max in 2024.