Another 'Game of Thrones' prequel ordered at HBO after 'House of the Dragon'

HBO announced yet another prequel of Game of Thrones titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, following the success of House of the Dragon.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg books, the new prequel is officially moving forward at HBO for TV adaptation.

During Warner Bros. Discovery's presentation to press and investors on April 12, it was announced that the series will stream on a combined HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service known as Max.

The official plotline of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight states:

“A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin will serve as writer and executive producer with Ira Parker, who also served as co-executive producer on season 1 of House of the Dragon.

Martin has published three novellas in the Tales of Dunk and Egg series till date.

The Hedge Knight in 1998, The Sworn Sword in 2003 and The Mystery Knight in 2010.

After the global success of Game of Thrones, the premium cabler moved to develop a number of series set in the world created by Martin.

With many numerous projects announced as being in development over the years, only House of the Dragon was created.

That show premiered its first season in August 2022, and renewed for a season 2 in less than a week after it launched.