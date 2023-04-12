John Mayer shares his views on rumoured Taylor Swift break-up song Paper Doll

John Mayer has recently reflected on 2013 song Paper Doll during his concert at Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento, California.

According to PEOPLE, the singer said, “I don’t really like ‘pissed off’ as a song, but there’s something about it that’s a little (expletive).”

The singer mentioned that he didn’t want to add any bad taste to his music, but realised that it happened sometimes.

John added, “I guess it is sort of a little bit bleh.”

Before John hit the stage, the news of Taylor Swift’s split from long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn went viral across everyone’s Twitter timeline.

Earlier in 2013, the song Paper Doll was rumoured to be a musical response to John’s former girlfriend Taylor’s track Dear John.

Meanwhile, both musicians never ever disclosed their inspiration behind their songs. However, fans noted the similarities between their lyrics.