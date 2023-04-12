Jeremy Runner expresses his excitement over Rennervations premiere

Jeremy Renner has shared his thoughts about returning to the red carpet for the premiere of his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations on April 11.



Following his devastating snow plow accident, this is the first time that the actor had made a public appearance with his daughter Ava.

“I'm overflowing with gratitude and excitement unlike [anything] I've felt in a very, very long time, you know?” said Renner in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on the red carpet.

Renner continued, “Because it's not a movie that I'm promoting, It's not a show, it's my, it's my life, man, this is what I do.”

The actor explained, “My breath is taken away by how honoured I am that we're even here even talking about it, you know what I mean?”

“We had people calling me crazy a good five years ago, like, 'What are you gonna do with all these trucks?' Like, 'Trust me, I've got a good idea’,” stated Renner

“I had a vision, but it took a lot of people to help me with the vision though you know? It seems so easy in my brain. Oh, yeah. Right. Yeah, the idea is easy,” explained the actor.

Renner disclosed that the premiere was his “first time to kind of get out of my bed and out of rehab and, you know, to be on my feet and be out in the world”.

Meanwhile, Renner talked about his family and added, “They are everything.”