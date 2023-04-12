Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Daughter Suhana on Becoming Maybelline Brand Ambassador

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Daughter Suhana Khan on her achievement

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, recently took to social media to congratulate his daughter, Suhana Khan, on being announced as the new brand ambassador of Maybelline. The proud father shared a picture of Suhana on his Instagram account and expressed his excitement for her new venture.

Shah Rukh Khan's post read, "What a proud moment for a father. Congratulations, Suhana, on your journey as a Maybelline brand ambassador. Keep the flag flying high, and may God bless you."

Suhana, who is currently pursuing her education in New York, has always been passionate about acting and modeling. She has been making headlines for her stunning pictures on social media, and her recent collaboration with Maybelline has taken her popularity to new heights.

Maybelline also shared the news on their official Instagram account, welcoming Suhana to the Maybelline family. They praised her confidence, individuality, and strong spirit, which they believe perfectly align with their brand's philosophy.

Suhana's entry into the world of fashion and beauty has been met with much excitement and anticipation, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her debut as the Maybelline brand ambassador.

Shah Rukh Khan's post has received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and celebrities alike, who have been showering Suhana with congratulatory messages.