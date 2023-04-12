Salman Khan gets appreciation from Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor Praises Salman Khan's Dedication to Fitness, Talks About Importance of a Positive Mindset.

Salman Khan recently shared a picture of himself working out at the gym, showcasing his impressive physique. The picture received a lot of attention from fans and celebrities alike, including actor Anil Kapoor, who had some words of praise for the "Dabangg" star.

In a recent interview, Anil Kapoor was asked about Salman's latest gym picture and he was all praise for the actor's willpower and dedication towards fitness. He stated that Salman's commitment to fitness is an inspiration to everyone in the industry and beyond.

Anil Kapoor further added that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not just about physical appearance but also about mental well-being. He emphasized the importance of having a positive mindset and a disciplined approach towards fitness, which he believes is the key to achieving long-term health goals.

The two actors have been friends for a long time and have worked together in several hit films, including "Biwi No.1" and "No Entry". Anil Kapoor also expressed his excitement for Salman's upcoming film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" and wished the actor all the best for its success.

Salman Khan is known for his strict fitness regimen and often shares pictures and videos of himself working out on social media, inspiring his fans to lead a healthy lifestyle.

The actor's dedication towards fitness and Anil Kapoor's words of appreciation serve as a reminder to everyone to prioritize their health and well-being.