Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still playing ‘cat and mouse’ over Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of playing a game of cat and mouse, when it comes to Archie and Lilibet.
Five News’s Royal Correspondent Simon Vigar made these revelations and claims.
He started everything off by diving into Archie and Lilibet, and the couple’s game of ‘cat and mouse’.
The admissions were shared in the documentary, Harry & Meghan: What Next?
In it, he said, “What was really strange was that we — the press, the world — were lied to about when their baby was born. We didn't know where it was born.”
“We were told Meghan had gone into labour and then there was a baby.”
“And to have this game of cat and mouse with the media, and I believe, their own officials, about where the baby was being born was odd.”
Maya Jama finally breaks her silence regarding Leonardo DiCaprio romance rumours
Victoria Beckham 'hates' seeing social media users troll her son Brooklyn Beckham over his cooking skills, source
King Charles has stirred up concern among royal aides after allegedly complaining about his Coronation robes
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles big event alone
King Charles' coronation could end in disaster, with royal aides left worrying over planning delays weeks before the...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey shattered their relationship with the Royal family, book