Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still playing ‘cat and mouse’ over Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently standing accused of playing a game of cat and mouse, when it comes to Archie and Lilibet.



Five News’s Royal Correspondent Simon Vigar made these revelations and claims.

He started everything off by diving into Archie and Lilibet, and the couple’s game of ‘cat and mouse’.



The admissions were shared in the documentary, Harry & Meghan: What Next?

In it, he said, “What was really strange was that we — the press, the world — were lied to about when their baby was born. We didn't know where it was born.”

“We were told Meghan had gone into labour and then there was a baby.”

“And to have this game of cat and mouse with the media, and I believe, their own officials, about where the baby was being born was odd.”