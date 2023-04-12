Rappers defends Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors' intimate photo shoot after Cam'ron post

The rappers community came forward to defend Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors' intimate photo shoot after rapper Cam'ron revealed he did not watch Creed III because of it.

On Saturday, Cam'ron shared on Instagram two photos of the Creed III stars from a photo shoot for their recent feature in The New York Times.

The first photo showed Majors hugging Jordan from behind as they both look forward into the camera. In the second image, the actors are resting their heads on each other.

"The reason I didn't go see creed," the Hey Ma rapper captioned his post.

While Cam'ron did not mention, whether this caption was a criticism of the intimate nature of Jordan and Majors' photo shoot.

However, Award-winning songwriter and rapper Skillz hit back soon at Cam'ron's line of thinking.

"We are our own worst enemies smh. I tell all my homies I love em…Why? Cuz I do! Sometimes it throws em off but Ion care, Ima keep saying that ish. Tomorrow aint promised. We all getting older man & death is definitley certain. Its already hard enough out here for black men as it is bro," (sic) Skillz wrote in his own Instagram post.

Skillz added: "How come men cant have healthy relationships with other men without masculinity or sexuality being questioned?"

Rapper Masta Ace commented on Skillz's post, "Well said Skillz…. !!!! I'm sharing this absolutely!"

Jarobi White, a founding member of the hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, commented, "I think being afraid to show love to brothers because of being seen as gay is well…. Gay."

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia wrote "My brother missing out cause its an Amazing movie! I've watched it five times and I'm not just saying that because we had the theme song in the trailer."

With its release on March 3, Creed III has earned $58.7 million in its opening weekend in North America and a further $41.8 million overseas, according to Vibe.