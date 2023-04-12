Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City´s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (R) greets Bayern Munich´s German head coach Thomas Tuchel (L) ahead of kick-off in the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg football match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on April 11, 2023. AFP

In a stunning display of tactical prowess, Manchester City cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Tuesday, bringing them one step closer to the Champions League semi-finals.

Despite years of criticism for over-complicating things in the knockout stages, manager Pep Guardiola's masterful performance reminded everyone of his brilliance, which had long been overshadowed by his inability to conquer Europe.

Guardiola, as quoted by AFP, admitted that he was emotionally destroyed by the tension of the night, but his team showed a clinical edge that they had often lacked in previous stages of the competition. Since lifting the European Cup with Barcelona 12 years ago, Guardiola has suffered three semi-final exits during his tenure as Bayern's coach from 2014 to 2016, and most recently, a loss to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the 2021 final.

Tuchel's appointment as Bayern's coach less than three weeks ago appeared to be geared towards this tie, but Guardiola outfoxed him with a series of big calls that all paid off. One of these calls was Guardiola's decision to settle on a defence made up entirely of natural centre-backs in Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Manuel Akanji. As a result, Joao Cancelo was relegated to the Bayern bench despite his impressive performances, having been surprisingly allowed to leave on loan in January by Guardiola.

Stones, who has often acted as right-back out of possession, started at centre-back instead, with Akanji shifted to right-back to handle the pace of Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman. Guardiola was pleased with how the back four handled the pressure of the game, saying, "To handle Leroy and Coman, you have to be defensively really good in the duels. The back four handled it without stress, without being anxious, knowing that in that type of game there are minutes where you are going to suffer and struggle."

City ended the game with less possession than Bayern, but they made the most of their opportunities. Rodri's stunning first-half strike gave them the lead, and they ruthlessly capitalised on Bayern's errors in the final 20 minutes. Guardiola's decision to bring Bernardo Silva back at the expense of Riyad Mahrez paid off, as the Portugal midfielder scored the second goal with a brilliant header.

Guardiola's decision to withdraw Kevin De Bruyne and replace him with Julian Alvarez also proved to be crucial in swinging the momentum City's way. The Argentine nearly scored twice himself, and his cross was headed down by Stones and into the path of Erling Haaland to slot home his 45th goal of the season.

Overall, Guardiola's brilliant performance and tactical decisions led City to a commanding victory, leaving Bayern with a mountain to climb in the second leg. While City's Abu Dhabi owners have been waiting for their moment of Champions League glory, Guardiola's men are getting closer, and only a remarkable Bayern comeback in eight days' time will deny them a third consecutive semi-final.