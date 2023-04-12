Inter Milan thump Benfica 2-0 in Champions League quarter-finals

Inter Milan´s Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko (L) and teammates warm up prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match between SL Benfica and Inter Milan at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on April 11, 2023. AFP

In a commanding performance, Inter Milan put one foot into the semi-finals of the Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Benfica on Tuesday. The Italians, who have won the competition three times, took control of the quarter-final first leg at the Estadio da Luz, inflicting Benfica's first defeat in the competition.

After a tightly contested first half, it was Nicolo Barella who broke the deadlock, heading home from Alessandro Bastoni's cross early in the second half. Substitute Romelu Lukaku sealed the win from the penalty spot in the dying minutes of the game, leaving Benfica with a mountain to climb in the second leg.

Despite struggling for form recently, Inter Milan produced a professional and patient performance when it mattered most, showcasing their clinical finishing. Prior to this game, they had only scored two goals in their previous five games across all competitions. However, they managed to match that tally in Lisbon with precise and ruthless finishing.

Throughout the game, Benfica failed to create any clear chances and struggled to contain Inter Milan's high pressing game. Even when they tried to get striker Goncalo Ramos involved, they were thwarted by Inter Milan's disciplined defense.

The victory gives Inter Milan a solid chance of setting up an all-Italian semi-final against either Napoli or city rivals AC Milan. Although Benfica will be eager to make amends in the second leg, they will have to put in a much-improved performance to have any chance of overturning the deficit.

Inter Milan will host Benfica on Wednesday April 19 at the San Siro for the second leg, and based on their impressive showing in Lisbon, they will be firm favourites to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.