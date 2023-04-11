Harry, Meghan told it's 'important' that they attend coronation for Archie, Lilibet's sake

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told the importance of attending the coronation of King Charles for their children who are the “two of the most unique people born in history.”



Speaking to The Times, Bonnie Greer, an American born author and playwright, discussed whether or not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the upcoming historic event.

"In a country which got rid of a king, Americans are obsessed with the Royal Family and they'll probably be in the UK in their droves just to say they were here,” she said,

"Meghan and Harry sort of straddle two camps, Americans call them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Meghan and Prince Harry. For a republic - for anybody - to hang on to those titles is very strange,” Greer added.

The author went on to say that she believes that it's "important" that Harry and Meghan fly to the UK for the Coronation for the sake of their children, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana.

"I hope that they come, mainly because their children are two of the most unique people born in history,” Greer explained. “On their mother's side, they are descended from enslaved Africans and on their father's side they're descended from every royal head there ever was."

"It's important that they come, for those children's sake. They're the ones I'm thinking about. I think the King has already probably asked them to come and I hope they think about their children because that's the most important element here, the kids."