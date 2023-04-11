‘Shooting Stars’ actress Lee Sung Kyung discusses her dating rumours

She was asked about the rumours concerning her and Kim Young Kwang being involved in real life

South Korean actress Lee Sung Kyung discusses her character in the series Call It Love and the dating rumours with her co-star Kim Young Kwang. She sat down for an interview with SpotTV News on April 11th and spoke about the Disney+ series.

She was asked about the rumours concerning her and Kim Young Kwang being involved in real life, to which she replied:

“Ever since the director started editing parts one and two, she told us ‘There are all kinds of misunderstandings in the editing room, saying your gazes are suspicious,’ but I think it was on purpose. But [the suspicions] are possible because the director was only looking at Han Dong Jin and Shim Woo Joo, rather than our original selves. She made the project well for others to be able to feel like that and the actors were able to feel strength from those reactions to film even better.”

When discussing her character, she explained the difficulty of trying to portray someone who is out to get revenge: “At first, I felt so down and was struggling to the point where I thought, ‘Let’s just endure until it ends.’ I couldn’t sleep at the beginning and even reached my lowest weight. Since I appear aloof, I usually try really hard to approach others first, but this time I just shared greetings and tried to focus wholeheartedly on Woo Joo and myself.”