‘Tom Cruise is the last great movie star,’ says Cary Elwes

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One co-star Cary Elwes has credited the actor for saving Hollywood.
Cruise, 60, previously received praiseworthy remarks from legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who during 2023 Oscars Luncheon event declared that Cruise “saved Hollywood’s [expletive] and [might] have saved theatrical distribution” following the release of Top Gun: Maverick.
Elwes, who first appeared alongside the Edge of Tomorrow star more than 30 years ago in Days Of Thunder, will be sharing the screen with him again in the upcoming instalment of Mission: Impossible franchise.
“Tom is someone I look up to a great deal,” Elwes told The Independent. “I’m sure I speak for many when I say he saved our industry. We have to recognise that.”
“He believed Top Gun: Maverick should be seen in cinemas, that the audience was there and they wanted to go back in and he was right and cinema chains stayed open because of him. He saved our industry. How many people can you say that about? Not many.”
“He’s the last great movie star,” Elwes remarked.
Gushing over Cruise’s passion for filmmaking, the Princess Bride star added, “he’s extraordinary. He’s remarkable. The stunts he does are literally death defying.”
“You hold your breath watching them and he finds them hysterically funny. That’s just what he loves to do,” he added.
Kate Middleton appeared to forge her own fashion rules with her bold red manicure at Easter
Konkona Sen Sharma also recalls shooting for 'Laga Chunari Mein Baag' with Jaya Bachchan
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parted ways after 'growing apart', sources confirmed
He has also officially departed from his group VIXX, his agency confirmed in a statement
Britney Spears slams fitness Trainer who told the singer that she needed her 'younger body' back
Prince William's popularity has hardly been dented by the allegations made by his brother Prince Harry, according to...