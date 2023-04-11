Katrina Kaif's mother drops 'cryptic post' after Neetu Kapoor's 'indirect attack' on daughter

Katrina Kaif dated Ranbir Kapoor parted ways after dating each other for seven years

Neetu Kapoor gets slammed by Katrina Kaif's mother after she shared a cryptic post on April 10 about her daughter.

Earlier today, Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a post that talked about respect. "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect ast the CEO", read the post.

Suzannae's post immediately garnered attention on Instagram. The netizens now think that she has responded Neetu for indirectly targeting her daughter like that.



"I thought maybe it is a generic post but after visiting her feed I saw she doesn't post quotes usually.Mostly she has pictures. Infct last quotes she posted were in March 2020 durinf covid after that she has only pictures. This could be a reply. Timing is odd", wrote one social media user.

Meanwhile, another netizen commented: "Good for her if it is. That 64 grandmother of two is obsessed with her son and his ex girlfriends. She is obsessed with her son, and leave women who dodged a missile when it comes to being toxic with him alone. Imagine at her big age acting like a tween."

Yesterday, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress shared a post that read: "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set to star in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She further has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the kitty, reports Indiatoday.