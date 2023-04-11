Taylor Swift seemingly wears necklace dedicated to Joe Alwyn amid split reports

Swifties were shocked to learn earlier this week that Taylor Swift and her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn went their separate ways after six years of dating.

However, the Lavender Haze singer, 33, appeared in good spirits as she stepped out for a solo dinner in New York amid her ambitious Eras Tour.

On April 11th, 2023, entertainment Twitter handle, shared a photo taken by paparazzi of the Grammy-winning artist as she stepped out for her night outing. She was followed closely by her music producer, Jack Antonoff.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was dressed in loose jeans with a ‘bejewelled’ butterfly cut-out near her left thigh. She was also carrying a matching dazzling purse coordinating it with the butterfly sequin detail.

Swift had donned a low-cut V-neck black top and matched her shiny black high-heeled sandals with it. She completed the look with a sharp cat-eye and maroon red lip, with her blonde tresses let loose.

However, one detail that sent Swifties in a frenzy was the simple accessory the singer had worn during her outing.

Paparazzi, josiahwphotos, who took the shot, posted the photo on his Instagram account and fans took note of the necklace that the singer was wearing.

However, fans caught the attention of an accessory that Swift was wearing. The simple gold pendant that the singer was wearing seemed to have a ‘J’. Swifties believed that it was the same Tiffany & Co. one which she has often been spotted wearing in public appearances.



She rocked this piece of jewellery when she served as a bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding in summer of 2017, she’s worn it at her Reputation secret listening sessions.

However, many fans dismissed the theory claiming that it was a different one. A fan commented, on Instagram, “Guys its [sic] not the necklace if u zoom in the design looks like a butterfly? Her j necklace is more flat and smaller.”

Swift was first publicly linked to the British actor in May 2017, when it was revealed that the pair had been quietly dating for months. Though it's not clear exactly when they met, fans have speculated that Swift and Alwyn first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.