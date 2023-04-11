New Zealand squad reaches Pakistan for ODI, T20I series

LAHORE: Tom Latham-led New Zealand squad reached Pakistan on Tuesday to play five ODIs and the same number of T20Is.



The Kiwis landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport today and were taken to the hotel under tight security. The players will rest for two days before starting their practice on April 13.



The five-match T20I series against New Zealand will be played in Lahore (April 14, 15, 17) and Rawalpindi (April 20, 24). The ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi (April 27, 29) and Karachi (May 3, 5, 7).

'Challenging tour'

After reaching Pakistan, New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said that they are very excited about the T20 and ODI series in Pakistan.

"There are young players in the team who have not played in these conditions before."

Terming the Pakistan tour a "challenging" one, the player said that Pakistan has a world-class team.

"Conditions are quite different here from New Zealand and young players will gain experience," he said.

"The series is quite long. We will try to play good cricket."

Squads

Pakistan T20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zaman Khan

Pakistan ODI: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir

New Zealand ODI: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I schedule:

Apr 14 — 1st T20I, Lahore

Apr 15 — 2nd T20I, Lahore

Apr 17 — 3rd T20I, Lahore

Apr 20 — 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 24 — 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI schedule: