New Zealand's Tom Latham bats during the third one-day international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 31, 2023. — AFP

AUCKLAND: The New Zealand cricket board on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Pakistan, naming Tom Latham as the captain for the Karachi tour.



Black Caps are scheduled to visit Pakistan later this month during which the two sides will also play a T20I and ODI series.

According to an official statement, Tom Latham will lead the side while Ben Lister and Cole McConchie will be making their debuts during the tour.

The regular Canterbury skipper is also a part of the T20 squad to tour Pakistan and has won selection on the back of a strong season across all formats in domestic cricket, the statement said.

McConchie’s 1,140 runs across formats are the second most of any player this season while he’s also picked up eight wickets.

Lister featured in the ODI squad to face Sri Lanka during the recently completed ANZ ODI series but didn’t take the field and has the chance to add to his international T20 debut against India earlier this year.

The 15-man squad also features further opportunities for recent ODI debutants Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra and Henry Shipley.

Those new faces are balanced by an experienced core including six members of the squad that made it to the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Nine players from the squad also have recent experience in Pakistan, featuring in either the Test or ODI Squads which were played in Karachi earlier this year.

The travelling squads will also have the benefit of extra experience in Pakistani conditions with Saqlain Mushtaq joining the group as an assistant coach.

NZ coach Gary Stead said the prospect of taking on Pakistan across both white ball formats was an exciting one.

“We’ve enjoyed a number of exciting matches against Pakistan across both white ball formats in the last season home and way. They are a tough team no matter where you take them on.

“The successful ODI series earlier this year in Pakistan provided big learning opportunities for the players and having more ODI match experience is fantastic in a World Cup year.

“Having someone with Saqlain’s experience is a big boost for the group and we are looking forward to the insights he can offer us to aid our preparations for local conditions, and in particular the assistance he can provide to our spin bowling group.”

Stead said McConchie’s consistency this season had been impressive.

“Cole has been a leader for Canterbury and at New Zealand, A level for a number of seasons but his contributions to winning games across formats really stood out this summer.

“His skill set with bat and ball is a valuable one, especially in the conditions we are likely to face on this tour.”

Stead said that Lister, who plays for the Aces, has impressed the coaching group with his desire to learn since joining the Black Caps environment.

“Making your debut in India is a big challenge and it’s been great to see Ben really try and soak up every opportunity since then.”

New Zealand ODI squad:

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young,

The NZ board stated that the squad will depart on April 9 the day after the T20 series against Sri Lanka concludes in Queenstown.

The opening match of the five-match T20I series is on Friday, April 14 in Lahore with the first of five ODIs starting on Wednesday, April 26 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I schedule:

Apr 14 — 1st T20I, Lahore

Apr 15 — 2nd T20I, Lahore

Apr 17 — 3rd T20I, Lahore

Apr 20 — 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 24 — 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI schedule: