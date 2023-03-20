Pak vs NZ: Schedule of New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan revised

Pakistan captain Babar Azam strikes a shot in a match against New Zealand. — PCB/File

Schedule of New Zealand's limited overs tour to Pakistan has been revised following "elections in Punjab", the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Monday.

The PCB and New Zealand Cricket have “unanimously” agreed to make “tweaks” to the tour for which the Kiwis are scheduled to play five ODIs and five T20Is.

The itinerary, as per the sources, was tweaked in the wake of the upcoming general polls in the province which are slated to take place on April 30.

New Zealand, according to the new schedule, will arrive in Lahore to play three T20Is from April 14 to 17. The Blackcaps will then travel to Rawalpindi where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from April 20 to 26.



Karachi will be their last playing field, as the tour will conclude with the remaining four ODIs to be played from April 30 to May 7.

Pakistan's cricket governing body mentioned that this is an additional tour by the New Zealand cricket team and the matches will count towards ICC Team Rankings.

The ODIs will also help Pakistan prepare their side for the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, while the T20I will assist the PCB to continue with their rebuilding of the side for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the USA and West Indies in June/July 2024.

Revised schedule: