Pakistan vs New Zealand series schedule to change due to elections: Najam Sethi

LAHORE: Ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi Saturday said that there will be a slight change in schedule for the home New Zealand T20I and ODI series.
New Zealand are scheduled to play five T20Is and as many ODIs in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi from April 13 to May 7.
But, there will be a slight change in the schedule due to general elections in Punjab on April 30.
"New Zealand series will take place on its time," said Sethi during a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium today.
"However, there will be a slight change in the schedule due to general elections in Punjab. The series was set to start in Karachi while moving to Lahore and Rawalpindi later on. There will be some changes to this now. We will announce the details next week," he added.
April 13 — 1st T20I at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
April 15 — 2nd T20I at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
April 16 — 3rd T20I at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
April 19 — 4th T20I at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
April 23 — 5th T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
April 26 — 1st ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
April 28 — 2nd ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
May 1 — 3rd ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
May 4 — 4th ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
May 7 — 5th ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
