Schedule for New Zealand's dual tours of Pakistan unveiled

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson pictured in this PCB illustration for the Black Caps tour to Pakistan. — Twitter/ @TheRealPCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled the match schedule of New Zealand men’s cricket team’s dual tours of Pakistan after the Black Caps abandoned the Pakistan tour in 2021.



In September last year, the Kiwis cancelled their tour of Pakistan after informing the PCB of a "security alert".

The Pakistan cricket team is currently touring New Zealand for a T20 triangular series featuring Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand, ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

New Zealand will be the third high-profile side to tour Pakistan this year after Australia played a full series in March/April and England competed in seven T20Is in September/October. England will return to play three Tests in December.

The Black Caps will play two Tests as part of their ICC World Test Championship title defence and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures from December 27 to January 15, before returning for five T20Is and five ODIs from April 13 to May 7.

Here's the schedule:

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Dec 27-31 – 1st Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)

Jan 4-8 – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)

Jan 11 – 1st ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

Jan 13 – 2nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

Jan 15 – 3rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

Apr 13 - 1st T20I, Karachi

Apr 15 – 2nd T20I, Karachi

Apr 16 – 3rd T20I, Karachi

Apr 19 – 4th T20I, Karachi

Apr 23 – 5th T20I, Lahore

Apr 26 – 1st ODI, Lahore

Apr 28 – 2nd ODI, Lahore

May 1 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

May 4 – 4th ODI, Rawalpindi

May 7 – 5th ODI, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs England

Dec 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ICC World Test Championship)

Dec 9-13 – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)

Dec 17-21 – 3rd Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)