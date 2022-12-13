PCB issues revised schedule for Pakistan vs New Zealand series

Shadab Khan plays a shot during match against New Zealand — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the revised schedule for New Zealand's tour this year.

However, the PCB has not revealed the reason behind bringing forward the tour by a day.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day," the PCB said in a press release.

"The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on 26 December at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi and the second will be played in Multan from 3 January.

"The three ODIs will be played on 10, 12 and 14 January in Karachi."

Schedule

First Test — 26-30 December at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second Test — 3-7 January at Multan Cricket Stadium

First ODI — 10 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second ODI — 12 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Third ODI — 14 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi