PCB issues revised schedule for Pakistan vs New Zealand series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the revised schedule for New Zealand's tour this year.
However, the PCB has not revealed the reason behind bringing forward the tour by a day.
"The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day," the PCB said in a press release.
"The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on 26 December at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi and the second will be played in Multan from 3 January.
"The three ODIs will be played on 10, 12 and 14 January in Karachi."
First Test — 26-30 December at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
Second Test — 3-7 January at Multan Cricket Stadium
First ODI — 10 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
Second ODI — 12 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
Third ODI — 14 January at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
Youssef En-Nesyr's first-half header secures historic win for Morocco, who will play defending champions France or...
"I just felt like...100 wickets feels like quite a lot," Leach says after stumps on second day
Left-arm spinner Jack Leach claims three key wickets to spark a Pakistan collapse on day two of second Test, ending...
Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah misses second Test against England in Multan due to shoulder niggle
England are the joint-highest scorers in the tournament with 12 goals after cruising past African champions Senegal...
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez heros in shootout for South Americans after Argentina squandered Lionel Messi-engineered...