Now-single Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn were secretly married? Find out

The Midnights hitmaker Taylor Swift, who is single-again after splitting from boyfriend Joe Alwyn, was at one point under speculations about her secret marriage with him.

However, an inside source has confirmed to Page Six that the Blank Space songstress was never got married.

A source further revealed that Swift isn’t involved with anyone else after the Alwyn breakup.

Previously, some fans were convinced that the ultra-private couple secretly got married at some point or had some sort of undercover ceremony.

But a source confirmed to the outlet that this is "fully not true."

"They duo never tied the knot or had a ceremony", the insider insisted.

In addition to that, there was also rumors that the couple, who were dating since 2016, were engaged.

As Swift wore what looks like an engagement ring in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, but the rumor was never confirmed.

The breakup already has sparked further speculation that the Lavender Haze singer could already be dating, as an anonymous Instagram gossip page Deuxmoi posted a tip she was seeing someone "older."

However an inside source close to the singer has denied the claims saying the Anti-Hero singer is "100% single."

On Saturday Entertainment Weekly first reported that Swift and Alwyn broke up a few weeks ago.

The magazine also reported that the break up "wasn’t dramatic," and that "the relationship just ran its course."

Meanwhile Reps for both Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, have not commented over the matter until now.

The two first met at 2016 Met Gala and started dating a few months later. The relationship went public in 2017.

Swift is currently on her blockbuster Eras Tour, which she kicked off on March 17, and her former boyfriend was totally out of the scene.