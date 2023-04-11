Prince Harry told himself 'no hard feelings' as King Charles moved on with Camilla

Prince Harry took the high road in accepting King Charles, Camilla's marriage.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals the moment his father shared his decision to marry Camilla Parker.

He pens: "Pa announced that he’d decided to marry. He’d asked Granny’s permission, and she’d granted it. Reluctantly, it was reported. Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. "

Harry admits: "We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved, the woman Fate might’ve intended for him in the first place. Whatever bitterness or sorrow we felt over the closing of another loop in Mummy’s story, we understood that it was beside the point."

King Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005.