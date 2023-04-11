 
close
Tuesday April 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Taylor Swift was 'great together' with 'supportive' boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had enormous plans for their future before breakup

By Web Desk
April 11, 2023
Taylor Swift was great together with supportive boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were excited about their trip together before the breakup. 

The songstress was reportedly supposed to be accompanied by her ex-beau on her Eras Tour.

Speaking of the work trip, an insider close to the former couple told people at the time: "Joe will travel with her when he can. They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career," the source said at the time.

This comes as in 2022, Joe answered whether he is engaged to Taylor Swift.

He told Wall Street Journal: "The truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."