Eminem favourite opens up about his favourite song out many hit tracks

Eminem has talked about his favourite song out of his many hits.



Speaking at a Q&A during a Spotify streaming party on 20th anniversary of The Marshall Mathers MP.

The musician, who has released 11 studio albums and is a 15-time Grammy Award winner, chose a lesser-known song from Curtain Call: The Hits.

Eminem revealed that FACK is his favourite song, and even agreed with fan who called it a “lyrical masterpiece”, reported via Daily Mail.

For the unversed, this song is well-known for its explicit lyrics and it went viral on TikTok in 2021.

One verse reads, “Ow ow ow (oh goddam!).”

Eminem also revealed that his favourite song came from I'm Back, and also addressed his favourite Avengers character (The Hulk) and his favourite cereal (Kelloggs Bran Raisin Crunch).

The news came in after the rapper lately find an opposition against a trademark application filed by Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon for their Reasonably Shady podcast.