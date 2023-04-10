Charlie Day addresses ‘biggest regret’ over late Ray Liotta’s final movie

Charlie Day has recently opened up about late Ray Liotta’s upcoming movie, Fool's Paradise and also expressed his biggest regret over Liotta’s early death.



“My biggest regret is that Ray is not going to get to see the audience see him,” said Day shared in a new interview with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY.

Elaborating on how late Liotta would reach out to him after his new movie’s production, Day revealed, “Ray would text me every three months like, ‘Hey, man, what's going on with that movie we did? When is it getting out?’ And I would say, ‘Ray, I'm so sorry. I'm stuck back doing It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. I have to deliver this season and as soon as I wrap, I'm going to get back into the editing room, so everything's on hold’.”

Day, who also appears in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, commended late Liotta’s performance in the movie.

“He delivers a performance that is, in my mind. I won't say it's Goodfellas good, but it's Ray Liotta good. It's up to his standards of what he can do well,” stated Day

In the end, Day added, “He was just a really driven, committed, serious-about-his-craft guy, and I feel lucky he's in the movie.”