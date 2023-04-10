Deepika Padukone's comment on Kangana Ranaut's sense of humor sparks controversy

Deepika Padukone's remark to Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have been in the spotlight once again, this time over a recent comment made by Padukone about Ranaut's sense of humor.

During a recent interview, when asked about Ranaut's recent comedic turn in her film, Padukone replied, "I think she tries very hard. Maybe sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I don't find her particularly funny."

This comment has sparked controversy online, with many fans of Ranaut taking to social media to defend her and criticize Padukone's remark. Others have praised Padukone for being honest and speaking her mind.

Ranaut herself has not yet responded to the comment, but she has previously been vocal about her dislike for Padukone, calling her a "B-grade actress" in a past interview.

The feud between the two actresses has been ongoing for years, and it seems like it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.