K-pop band IVE has come out with their title track ‘I Am’

K-pop group IVE has come out with their latest comeback named I’ve IVE along with the title track I Am. This is the group’s first full studio album.

The song takes on a more bolder direction than IVE’s usual concepts, with the central message advising listeners to take an independent path in life and standing strong behind the future they’ve chosen.

The album features a total of eleven songs including Blue Blood, Kitsch, I Am, Lips, Heroine, Mine, Hypnosis, Not Your Girl, Next Page, Cherish and Shine With Me. Their pre-release track Kitsch did very well upon release, going on to achieve the All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill certifications.

They are the first K-pop group in 2023 to have achieved the certifications so far.