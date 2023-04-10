K-pop band IVE releases highlight medley for upcoming album

K-pop girl group IVE has come out with the highlight medley for their upcoming album called I’ve IVE. This is the group’s first-ever full studio album.
The video reveals snippets from all of the eleven tracks included in the album with new shots of the band members. The songs which are a part of the comeback are Blue Blood, I Am, Kitsch, Lips, Heroine, Mine, Hypnosis, Not Your Girl, Netx Page, Cherish and Shine With Me.
They recently released their pre-release track Kitsch which went on to achieve the All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill certifications. To achieve the certification an artist needs to win the top spot in several major charts. They are also the first group to achieve All-Kill in 2023.
Meanwhile, the full album along with the title track has just been released on April 10th.
