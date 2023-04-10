 
K-pop band IVE releases highlight medley for upcoming album

By Web Desk
April 10, 2023
The video reveals snippets from all of the eleven tracks with new shots of the members

K-pop girl group IVE has come out with the highlight medley for their upcoming album called I’ve IVE. This is the group’s first-ever full studio album.

The video reveals snippets from all of the eleven tracks included in the album with new shots of the band members. The songs which are a part of the comeback are Blue Blood, I Am, Kitsch, Lips, Heroine, Mine, Hypnosis, Not Your Girl, Netx Page, Cherish and Shine With Me.

They recently released their pre-release track Kitsch which went on to achieve the All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill certifications. To achieve the certification an artist needs to win the top spot in several major charts. They are also the first group to achieve All-Kill in 2023.

Meanwhile, the full album along with the title track has just been released on April 10th. 