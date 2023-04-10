Taylor Swift crosses 85 million monthly listeners on Spotify

She went on to make history on the Billboard Hot 100 by becoming the first artist to take all top ten spots

American singer Taylor Swift has achieved 85 million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time ever in her decade-long career. She also recently joined the ranks of the 100 most streamed albums on Spotify with her album Midnights.

The singer has been breaking records left and right since the start of her career, and her latest album Midnights is no different. She went on to make history on the Billboard Hot 100 by becoming the first-ever artist to take all top ten spots on the chart simultaneously.

The records were previously held by industry legends The Beatles, and Michael Jackson as well as American rapper Drake with his album Certified Lover Boy. She is currently in the middle of performing for her highly anticipated Eras tour which includes concepts from all of her albums so far.