Ayushmann Khurran gears up for his solo US tour set to take place from July 8

Ayushamann Khurrana will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2'

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up to kickstart his solo US tour in July.

Ayushmann solo tour is set to begin from July 8. According to the souces, he is going to enthrall his international fans with his God gifted voice in eight American cities namely: Washington DC, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, New Jersey, San Jose, Orlando, and Seattle. Furthemore, the actor will also be performing in Toronto, Canada.

While expressing his feeling about this international tour, he stated that he is proud to represent Hindi music in North America.

“﻿Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences. I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me.”

“I’m in a much happier headspace now that I can travel and sing and do these concerts and see the smiles on people’s faces! I can’t wait for my US tour. I can’t wait to be in these cities. I’m always proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally and I hope people will enjoy what we have in store for them.”

Previously, Ayushmann Khurrana has lent his voice for numerous songs like: Paani Da Rang and many more, reports News18.