Dylan Meyer pens sweet birthday note for Kristen Stewart on her 33rd birthday

Dylan Meyer penned sweet birthday note for Kristen Stewart to wish her on her 33rd birthday on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the screenwriter dropped a snap of the Twilight star featuring her sitting on a carpet with a glass of wine while her dog sat in her lap.

In her loving note, Meyer penned, "Cheers to my favorite Shrimp on her birthday! Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA."

"Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson's already dead, or the stooges' raw power," she added.

"I love you more than a dominos pizza when you're stoned, a Ricky's fish taco when you're hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings ~ hot and extra crispy ~ from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love."

Before concluding her aww-worthy message, Meyer wrote, "Some might say that's too much love but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude I love you so much."

Stewart and Meyer got engaged in November 2021 after they were sighted publically in 2019. The news of their engagement was broken by the actor at Howard Stern show.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."



