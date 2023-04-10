Karan Johar responds after he receives backlash for wanting to 'murder Anushka Sharma's career'

Karan Johar finally breaks silence after being critisized for wanting to sabotage Anusha Sharma's career.
An old video has been ciculating social media where he admitted that he wanted to sabotage Anushka's debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan and wanted Aditya Chopra to cast some one else.
"I totally wanted to completely murder Anushka Sharma's career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma'. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi."
He went on to say: "But when I saw 'Band Baaja Baaraat', I felt like I owed her...apology."
This video created a storm on the internet. Now, Karan has finally responded by sharing a mysterious post on Instagram.
Another video also went viral from one his Koffee With Karan seasons where he could be seen telling Deepika Padukone that Anushka Sharma is not her friend, reports Indiatoday.
Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla may not see eye to eye over this issue ahead of the Coronation
'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' received glowing reviews upon its release
Sukesh Chandrasekhar calls Jacqueline 'Jacky Bomma' in the special note
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is going to release on April 21
Comedy drama 'Tiny Beautiful Things' is sure to make viewers emotional, admits author
Prince Harry has served as President of African Parks since 2017, and most recently visited several parks in August 2022