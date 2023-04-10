Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar wishes 'a very Happy Easter' to Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrasekhar calls Jacqueline 'Jacky Bomma' in the special note

After Valentines wish, conman Sukesh Chandrsekhar has now penned an Easter special wish for Jacqueline Fernandez amid INR 200 crore money laundering case.

Sukesh, who is currently in jail, penned a special Easter wish for the Race 2 actress.

He wrote: “Baby I wish you a very Happy Easter! It's one of your favourite festivals in the year and your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that a pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them. Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you on this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever. Baby this phase is gonna be over for good and all are gonna see, but baby I promise the world to you, come what may.”

“Baby there is not a moment I don't think about you and I know it`s the same with you too, as I know what is in the most beautiful heart of yours, my honey bee. Next Easter will be the best ever one you have ever celebrated in your life. I will make sure of that with the best of best, my bomma. Happy Easter again my Baby, to Mom and Dad and Family. May God Bless! Love you my baby not just love, but, Veri Thanam love, my Jacky Bomma", the conman concluded.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused in INR 200 crore extortion case by wife of former Fortis promoter, reports Pinkvilla.