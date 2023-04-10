Shakira left Barcelona after she was served eviction notice from Gerard Pique’s dad?

File Footage

Shakira was allegedly forced to leave her Barcelona home after she was served with an eviction notice by her former lover Gerard Pique’s father.

As reported by several Spanish media outlets, Joan Piqué sent the Waka Waka singer an email in March 2023 to vacate his son’s house by April 30 or pay compensation.

Soon after, the mother-of-two, who was in a relationship with the former Barcelona star for 12 years and gave birth to two of his sons, left Spain with her boys, Sasha and Milan.

Shakira’s relationship with Gerard’s parents, Joan Pique and Montserrat Bernabeu, turned sour in the aftermath of her painful split from the sports star.

The singer reportedly asked her sons to stop calling Montserrat “grandmother” and even placed a witch mannequin on her balcony facing the 60-year-old’s house.

She also allegedly started building a wall in her house so that it won't be connected to that of Gerard’s parents' home.

Moreover, the singer also listened to her diss track about Gerard and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti on full volume at her place.

In the song, she even referenced to her Gerard’s mother, saying, “You left my mother-in-law as my neighbour, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury....”

Shakira was visibly emotional at a Barcelona airport while leaving the country with her sons to go on a vacation before they finally settle in Miami.



