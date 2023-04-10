Taylor Swift may have hinted at her breakup with Joe Alwyn during Eras Tour

Albeit not the Easter egg fans were hoping for, Taylor Swift may have dropped hints of her split with Joe Alwyn a week before the news broke.

The Grammy-winning artist, 33, is currently on her ambitious Eras Tour. Fans believe Swift alluded at her relationship status when she replaced her infamous love letter to Alwyn Invisible String in her setlist with The 1 during her March 31st Eras Tour show in Arlington, Texas.

“Realising why Taylor switched out invisible string for the 1,” one fan captioned a TikTok video of herself crying to the lyrics which include, “It would’ve been fun if you would’ve been the one.”

“This was not the Easter egg I was hoping for this weekend,” another wrote over a video of herself. The post was accompanied by a caption which read, “changing invisible string to the 1 may have been more intentional then [sic] we thought but i also refuse to believe its [sic] true.”

A third person chimed in, “Realising the breakup might be why Taylor switched the setlist from invisible string to the 1.”

After meeting at the 2016 Met Gala, the pair started dating later that year, however their relationship wasn’t made public until 2017.

On Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Entertainment Tonight exclusively revealed that the Lavender Haze singer and the British actor broke up a few weeks ago.

ET learned that the split was amicable and “it was not dramatic.” The source shared that “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker will be heading to Tampa, Florida next week for her upcoming shows for the tour.