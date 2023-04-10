Prince Harry admits Army was not 'deal breaker' for girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry is shedding light on the details of his date with Chelsy Davy.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he felt a connection with the businesswoman and instantly invited her to Botswana for an upcoming trip he was scheduled to make.
He pens: “At some point in the evening I told her I’d soon be entering the Army. I couldn’t gauge her reaction. Maybe she had none? At least it didn’t seem a deal-breaker.”
Harry adds: “Then I told her that George and Marko and I were all heading off the next day to Botswana. We were going to meet up with Adi, some others, float upriver. Come with us? She smiled shyly, gave it a moment’s thought. She and her girlfriend had other plans…”
Chelsy however, decided to join the Duke on his trip to Africa. “Oh. Too bad. But they’d cancel them, she said. They’d love to come with us.”
Prince Harry often visited Africa during his teenage years
Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy dated each other for seven years
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating six years ago
Brooklyn Beckham to Nicola Peltz: "I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous...
The coming 18 months reportedly include plans by Meghan Markle to divorce Prince Harry
Royal expert flays Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for allege attempt to steal King Charles coronation thunder