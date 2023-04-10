Security forces gun down two terrorists in Balochistan's Mach area

Security forces personnel. — AFP/File

At least two terrorists were gunned down and another arrested in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in Balochistan’s Mach, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based sanitisation operation had been initiated since April 7 to intercept a group of terrorists operating in the general area of Mach, West of Sibi.

“The terrorists are linked with the targeting of civilians in the area besides harassment of coal mine owners to extort money from them,” the statement added.

The ISPR further said that based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for the last two days.

Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout, it said, adding that on being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces.

“During the ensuing exchange of fire, two terrorists were sent to hell while another has been apprehended; a cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered,” the military’s media wing said.

It also added that a clearance operation in the area was underway to nab their remaining accomplices.

“The Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR said.