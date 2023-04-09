Former Cricketer Criticizes Salman Khan's Latest Song for Degrading South Indian Culture

YenTamma from Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan sparks controversy

Former Indian cricketer and politician Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has criticized Bollywood actor Salman Khan for his latest song from the upcoming movie. Gambhir has accused the song of being derogatory towards South Indian culture and language.

In a tweet, he expressed his disappointment and said that the lyrics of the song were disrespectful and unacceptable. He further added that the song not only degrades the South Indian culture but also promotes the idea of Hindi superiority.

The song features Salman Khan and actress Disha Patani dancing to a fast-paced, peppy track with lyrics that mix Hindi and Telugu words. While some fans have enjoyed the song's upbeat rhythm and catchy beats, others have criticized the use of Telugu words, saying they have been used out of context.

As the controversy surrounding the song continues to grow, it remains to be seen how Salman Khan and the makers of the movie will respond to the criticism.

