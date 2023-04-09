GOT7’s BamBam discusses the thing he likes about Le Sserafim’s Sakura

He explained that he admired Sakura’s honesty and ease while shooting for 'Bam House'

BamBam from the K-pop group GOT7 discusses what he likes about Sakura from Le Sserafim. The rapper just came out with his first album named Sour & Sweet and is in the process of promoting his solo.

He made an appearance on the Daebak Show with the host Eric Nam where he discussed GOT7’s band members and their lives. They also discussed BamBam’s variety show named Bam House where he invites different idols to chat with him including Twice’s Jihyo and Sakura.

He explained that he admired Sakura’s honesty and ease while shooting for Bam House, adding: “She [was] being so honest that day, which you know — I’m an idol, she’s an idol. Boy and girl, [it’s] so sensitive for idols and we were drinking. I just appreciate, you know, she says she doesn’t really care and she’s open.”