Molly Shannon returns to host ‘Saturday Night Live,’ joins the Jonas Brothers

Molly Shannon hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend episode along with musical guests the Jonas Brothers and Ego Nwodim.

Shannon returned to Studio 8H and reprised her iconic character Sally O'Malley, a brazen 50-year-old dancer with a red dress and 70s-style wig.

The iconic character made her television debut in 1999 when she tried out for The Rockettes.

In the skit from April 8, Sally appeared on screen as a newly-recruited dance choreographer for the Jonas Brothers, who are ready to begin a Vegas residency.

The Jonas brothers Joe, Kevin, and Nick also appeared donning the identical red pantsuits and performed Sally's famous signature steps like kick, stretch, etc.

Shannon last served as show host in 2007, but she has since made a few guest appearances. She remarks in her monologue about her children and the memoir she published last year, saying, "It's so great to be back."

In the final promo, both Nwodim and the Jonas Brothers confessed their nervousness at performing with SNL veteran Shannon, who resurrected her Mary Catherine Gallagher character to offer a suggestion.

“Sometimes when I get nervous, I stick my fingers under my arms, and I smell them,” she said.

“Oh, wow,” Nwodim remarked after giving it a try. “That worked. I’m not nervous anymore.”