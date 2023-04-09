 
Prince William hit with ‘very harsh words’ by late Queen Elizabeth over Prince George

By Web Desk
April 09, 2023

Prince William reportedly faced a major 'bashing' by Queen Elizabeth where harsh words were delivered, because he went against her wishes regarding Prince George.

These revelations into one of Queen Elizabeth’s final conversations have been brought to light by Robert Jobson.

He believes Queen Elizabeth had “very sharp words” to share with Prince William about matters regarding Prince George when her wishes were ‘defied’.

The conversation in question was in relation to flying alongside the heir to the British monarchy, despite strict rules against the action.

It is in light of this very reason that Mr Jobson believes, “Which was why she had sharp words with William after he defied her wishes by taking a helicopter flight to Norfolk with all his immediate family.”

According to Express UK, “She had warned him against flying with George in case of an accident, telling her grandson he always had to be aware of the succession.”